President Biden reacts on Trump's acquittal, says 'democracy is fragile'

Reacting to Donald Trump's acquittal in the impeachment trial in the Senate, US President Joe Biden on Saturday said the "substance" of the charges against the former president was not in "dispute", adding that the attack shows "democracy is fragile".

"While the final vote did not lead to a conviction, the substance of the charge is not in dispute," Biden said in a statement.

"This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile. That it must always be defended. That we must be ever vigilant."

Biden's comments come after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Trump who is facing his second impeachment trial.

The former Republican president was accused that he incited the mob that attacked the US Capitol on the day of the certification of Biden's election win.

Meanwhile, after his acquittal, Trump said the movement to "Make America Great Again" has just begun, suggesting not quitting politics and seeking another run for the presidency in 2024.

"Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun," Trump in a statement said.

"In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people."

