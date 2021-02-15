Won't use Astrazeneca COVID vaccine for elderly, says South Korea

South Korea said on Monday that it will not use Astrazeneca's coronavirus vaccine for people aged 65 and above. This has amounted to reversal of an earlier decision. South Korea has scaled back initial vaccination targets due to delayed shipments from global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX.

The target has come down to 750,000 people from 1.3 million people to be vaccinated by first quarter of this year with Astrazeneca shots.

Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday that the decision has come largely due to adjustment in supply timetable of 2.6 million Astrazeneca doses from COVAX.

South Korea has said that it would delay inoculation of the elderly until more efficacy data on this specific vaccine becomes available.

(With Reuters inputs)