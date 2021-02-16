Strong 6.2-magnitude quake rocks Vanuatu capital Port Vila in South Pacific

Just days after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the South Pacific, a shallow 6.2-magnitude quake struck off Vanuatu's capital Port Vila.

There was no tsunami warning sounded. The quake reportedly occurred west of Port Vila at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Last week an earthquake had struck the same area which was centred 417 km east of Tadine, a town in the French territory of New Caledonia.

The quake was followed by tremors with magnitudes ranging from 5.7 to 6.1 which was recorded in Vanuatu as well with high tides reported in several places. Fiji had also issued a tsunami warning after the quake hit triggering waves of 0.3 metres, however, the alert was later cancelled.

The quake comes just a few days after a strong 7.3 magnitude quake struck Japan's Fukushima over the weekend triggering widespread power outages. Japan Meteorological Agency had said that the epicentre was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 km.

The quake over the weekend in Japan led authorities to shut a gas power station and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Fukushima, although there were no report of any damage or casualties.

