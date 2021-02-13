Earthquake of 7.0 magnitude strikes eastern Japan, no tsunami alert

An earthquake of 7.0 magnitude struck off the eastern coast of Japan late Saturday.

No tsunami warning was, however, issued, US and Japanese authorities said.

The USGS said the quake occurred at a depth of 54 kilometres (33 miles) in the Pacific, off Fukushima -- near the epicentre of a 2011 killer quake which triggered a towering tsunami and killed more than 18,000.

On Friday, strong tremors were felt in several parts of northern India including the capital city of New Delhi and as far as Srinagar. The quake also jolted parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Noida, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Kyodo news agency reported at least four people injured in the quake, but gave no further details. There were no immediate reports of significant damage.

Saturday's quake was followed by aftershocks, including a 4.7 magnitude jolt.

The government said around 950,000 homes lost power throughout the affected region.

Images shown online and posted on social media showed broken glass at a shop and items spilled off the shelves at a supermarket.

Also read | Earthquake measuring 6.3 jolts Tajikistan, tremors felt in Delhi and northern India

The National Centre for Seismology said an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit Tajikistan at 10:31 pm, and tremors were felt in northern India.