Earthquake measuring 6.3 jolts Tajikistan, tremors felt in Delhi and northern India

Strong tremors were felt in several parts of northern India including the capital city of New Delhi and as far as Srinagar on Friday.

As per the India Metrological Department (IMD), the epicentre of the earthquake was in Tajikistan.

The National Centre for Seismology said an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit Tajikistan at 10:31 pm, and tremors were felt in northern India.

The quake also jolted parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Noida, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

The GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Tajikistan-Xinjiang border region late on Friday.

Tremors were also felt in Pakistan -- capital Islamabad and major cities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab provinces and Pakistan occupied-Kashmir.

Pakistan geologically overlaps the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates and is a earthquake-prone zone. The Chaman Fault poses the biggest threat of quakes to the country.