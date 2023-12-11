Morning brief: Australia to tighten visa rules, US fighter jet crashes in South Korea, and more

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Hamas fighters to "surrender now," saying that the Palestinian militant group's end was near. Meanwhile, a report by Reuters citing diplomats said that the 193-member United Nations General Assembly is likely to vote on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Follow WION for latest updates from the war. Meanwhile, in a move which can impact the arrival of Indian students in Australia, the country announced that it was tightening its visa rules for foreign students. Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said in a statement ahead of the formal release of the government’s strategy said that the move is expected to halve its migrant intake over the next two years.

Israel continued its offensive in southern Gaza on Monday after Hamas warned no Israeli hostages would leave the territory alive unless its demands for prisoner releases were met. This is WION's live blog, bringing to you the latest updates from the war.

In a bid to “fix the broken immigration system”, Australia said on Monday (Dec 11) that is restricting the intake of international students and low-skilled workers by tightening the visa rules.

US F-16 fighter jet crashes in South Korea during training exercise: Report

An American F-16 fighter jet crashed in South Korea on Monday (Dec 11) during a training exercise and the pilot has ejected, reported news agency Yonhap citing a military source.

Watch: Zelesnky to meet with Biden, US Republicans, invited to address US Senators in Capitol

Ukrainian President Zelensky who will be travelling to US this week to meet President Joe Biden, will plead his case before Republicans who are opposed to sending more money for Ukraine's fight against Russia. × Watch: Russia Presidential Polls: Navalny camp sets strategy to disrupt Putin's path to new term