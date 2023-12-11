Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Netanyahu claims several Hamas fighters 'surrendered' to Israeli forces
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Hamas fighters to "surrender now," saying that the Palestinian militant group's end was near. Meanwhile, a report by Reuters citing diplomats said that the 193-member United Nations General Assembly is likely to vote on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Israel carried out air strikes near Syrian capital Damascus late Sunday reported the country's state news agency SANA citing a security source.
"At around 23:05 (local time) the Israeli enemy carried out an air assault... targeting various points on the outskirts of Damascus," said the report.
It added, "Our anti-aircraft defences shot down some missiles while others caused limited material damage."
Meanwhile, AFP reported strong explosions in the suburbs of Damascus, which have been previously targeted by strikes that Syrian authorities have blamed on Israel.
The missiles were reportedly fired from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has set up a covert team of top allies and representatives from the country's defence department to discuss post-war plans for Gaza, reported the Israeli media.
According to the reports, the team is led by National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and will include officials from the Israeli army, Mossad and Shin Bet.
Israeli Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog has also been reportedly participated in the meetings. The team has already met four times and is expected to meet again this week.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a post on X claim to have "eliminated" Hamas commander Emad Krikae from Hamas’ Shejaiya Battalion.
"After the elimination of the previous commander of Hamas’ Shejaiya Battalion Krikae assumed the position. Previously, he was Deputy Commander of Hamas’ Shejaiya Battalion and responsible for anti-tank missile training in the Gaza City Brigade," said the IDF, in a statement.
It added, "Krikae was a part of anti-tank missile fire and terrorist raids carried out inside Israeli territory."
United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will visit Israel at the end of the week, said a report by Times of Israel citing an American and an Israeli official.
According to the US official, as per ToI, at the top of Sullivan’s agenda will be pushing for an increase in humanitarian aid into Gaza, which has fallen significantly since a truce ended between Israel and Hamas.
Sullivan will also be raising ongoing US concerns regarding civilian casualties in Gaza, the US official told the Israeli media.
Israeli official who confirmed Sullivan’s visit told the media outlet that a senior US delegation to be in the country on a near weekly basis for the time being as the war in Gaza remains at the top of Washington’s foreign policy agenda.
The 193-member United Nations General Assembly is likely to vote Tuesday on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip, diplomats said on Sunday.
The move comes after the US vetoed on Friday a UN Security Council demand for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
The General Assembly in October adopted a resolution - 121 votes in favor, 14 against and 44 abstentions - calling for "an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities."
Source: Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Hamas to lay down their arms, saying the Palestinian militant group's end is near.
"The war is still ongoing but it is the beginning of the end of Hamas. I say to the Hamas terrorists: It's over. Don't die for (Yahya) Sinwar. Surrender now," said the Israeli PM in a statement, referring to the chief of Hamas in Gaza.
"In the past few days, dozens of Hamas terrorists have surrendered to our forces," Netanyahu claimed. However, the Israeli forces have not released any proof of militants surrendering while Hamas has rejected the claims.