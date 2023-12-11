Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Netanyahu claims several Hamas fighters 'surrendered' to Israeli forces

Israel carried out air strikes near Syrian capital Damascus late Sunday reported the country's state news agency SANA citing a security source.

"At around 23:05 (local time) the Israeli enemy carried out an air assault... targeting various points on the outskirts of Damascus," said the report.

It added, "Our anti-aircraft defences shot down some missiles while others caused limited material damage."

Meanwhile, AFP reported strong explosions in the suburbs of Damascus, which have been previously targeted by strikes that Syrian authorities have blamed on Israel.

The missiles were reportedly fired from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.