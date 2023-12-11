Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus cancels Christmas in solidarity with Gaza

Christmas is cancelled in Bethlehem. Palestinians in the biblical place of Jesus Christ's birth have this year decided to forego Christmas celebrations in solidarity with the Gazan plight as the Israel-Hamas war drags on even after weeks.

Missing Christmas

This year, in Bethlehem there won't be any public celebrations, Christmas lights or the iconic decorated tree in Manger Square, reports The Free Press.

There will still be a manger scene located in the sanctuary of the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem. However, instead of the traditional baby Jesus surrounded by adoring parents, shepherds, wise men, angels and animals, it will showcase a swaddled doll lying among the shattered ruins and debris of a destroyed building.

"If Jesus were born today, he would be born in Gaza under the rubble," said Pastor Munther Isaac of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Munther, as per Reuters, said there would be no Christmas celebrations as long as Israel's bombardment of Gaza continues.

As per the report, the pastor has even replaced the traditional wooden crib with rubble in the grotto, set up a few weeks before the Christian celebration on December 25 of the birth of Christ.

"We see the picture of Jesus in every child under the rubble in Gaza, so this is a letter of solidarity with our people in Gaza and an expression of the meaning of Christmas, God is with the suffering and the oppressed," he added.

In the shadow of the Gaza war

The city will hold pared-down celebrations "without the fanfare and without too many lights".

As per Reuters, this is the first time in the residents' memories that the Nativity Square won't have any Christmas tree.

“We will celebrate in sobriety, that means without the fanfare and without too many lights, in the most spiritual way and more in the families than in the square," said Father Francesco Patton, custodian of the Holy Land.