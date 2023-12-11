'We will dance again': Freed Hamas hostage Mia Schem strikes defiance with new tattoo

Released after 54 days in captivity by Hamas last month, 21-year-old Mia Schem has got a new tattoo that reads, "We will dance again", as a sign of defiance against the terror outfit.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Schem posted a picture of the tattoo with the date 7.10.23 below it, referring to when she was abducted by Hamas members.

"7.10.23 I will never forget. The pain and the fear, the difficult sights, the friends that will not come back and the ones we must get back," she captioned the post as saying.

"But we will win. We will dance again!" she added.

What happened with Schem?

Schem was at a rave party when the Hamas terrorists attempted to abduct her on October 7. During the chase, she was shot in the arm and eventually caught and taken hostage.

She made international headlines after a chilling video released by Hamas showed her receiving treatment from a veterinarian on her right arm.

“At the moment, I am in Gaza,” Schem could be heard saying in Hebrew in the 60-second clip.

She said she was injured and taken across the border, where she underwent a three-hour surgery to treat her undisclosed injuries.

“They are taking care of me, giving me medicine, everything is fine. I only ask that they bring me home as soon as possible to my parents, to my siblings. Get me out of here as soon as possible. Please.”

After a truce deal was agreed between Israel-Hamas, Schem was released on November 30 and returned to her family and friends.

In the photos shared by the Israeli prime minister's office, Schem – who also has French citizenship – was seen embracing her brother and mother after they got reunited at Hatzerim military base in Israel.

French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed his happiness over the release of Mia.

"Mia Schem is free. It is a great joy that I share with her family and all French people," he said.

Watch | Israel-Hamas war: British team helping Palestinian authority prepare for governance × Ever since the second truce deal between Israel and Hamas collapsed, Tel Aviv has upped the ante by re-launching aerial and ground operations.

Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry claims that nearly 16,000 people have been killed since Israel launched its retaliatory operations following the militant group’s attack on October 7 in southern Israel.