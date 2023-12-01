Hamas got 21-year-old hostage operated on by vet, says family

The family members of 21-year-old Mia Schem, who was abducted by Hamas operatives while she was attending a dance party with her friends, said that the militants got her operated by a vet.



The 21-year-old was trying to flee Hamas militants when she got shot in the arm and was eventually caught by them and taken to Gaza as a hostage. After remaining in the captivity of Hamas for 54 days, Mia was finally released on Thursday (Nov 30) under the truce deal finalised between Israel and Hamas.



In the photos shared by the Israeli prime minister's office, Mia – who also has French citizenship – was seen embracing her brother and mother after they got reunited at Hatzerim military base in Israel.

Mia became a known face after she was seen in a video shared by Hamas, in which the militants claimed about treating the hostages well.



In the video shared, the Israeli-French tattoo artist was seen getting treated by an unidentified medical worker. In the clip, the girl was also seen to be appealing to be sent back to her family as soon as possible. Redemption of Hostages: Mia Shem arrives at the Hatzerim Air Base earlier this evening, and is welcomed by her mother and brother. pic.twitter.com/mkNJQnCrFr — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 30, 2023 × "Hi, I'm Mia Schem, 21 years old from Shoham. Currently, I'm in Gaza. I was seriously injured in my hand. I underwent surgery on my hand at the hospital for 3 hours. They are taking care of me, giving me medicine, everything is fine," the girl can be heard saying in the video.



"I only ask that they bring me home as soon as possible to my parents, to my siblings. Get me out of here as soon as possible. Please," she added.

Family says Mia not provided adequate medical help

Last month, a 78-second video was shared by Hamas on their Telegram channel. The video was condemned by France, after which a press conference was held by Mia's mother Keren, seeking the immediate release of her daughter.

The family of Mia Schem have now given a contradicting statement to what was shown in the video shared by Hamas and claimed that a veterinarian had performed the surgery on her hand.



"She is thin, she is weak. A vet operated on her hand. She did not receive physiotherapy. She told them she is not an Israeli soldier and is a French citizen," said her aunt, while speaking to the media and contradicting what was seen in the video.



French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed his happiness over the release of Mia "Mia Schem is free. It is a great joy that I share with his family and all French people," he said.