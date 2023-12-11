US F-16 fighter jet crashes in South Korea during training exercise: Report

An American F-16 fighter jet crashed in South Korea on Monday (Dec 11) during a training exercise and the pilot has ejected, reported news agency Yonhap citing a military source.

The crash reportedly took place near the United States Air Force base in Gunsan. "The jet crashed into the waters after taking off from an air base in Gunsan, 178 kilometers south of Seoul," Yonhap reported referring to waters in the Yellow Sea.

South Korean and American officials did not immediately confirm the report.

The reported incident comes months after a US F-16 jet crashed during a routine training exercise in a farming area south of Seoul. The previous crash took place in May and the pilot ejected safely and the accident caused no other casualties.

Washington is Seoul's key security ally and has stationed around 28,500 American troops in South Korea.