LIVE TV
ugc_banner

US F-16 fighter jet crashes in South Korea during training exercise: Report

Seoul, South KoreaEdited By: Nishtha BadgamiaUpdated: Dec 11, 2023, 09:07 AM IST
main img

Netherlands' Air Force F-16 fighter jets fly during a media day illustrating how NATO Air Policing safeguards the Allies' airspace in the northern and northeastern region of the Alliance, July 4, 2023. (File Photo) Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The crash reportedly took place near the United States Air Force base in Gunsan.

An American F-16 fighter jet crashed in South Korea on Monday (Dec 11) during a training exercise and the pilot has ejected, reported news agency Yonhap citing a military source. 

The crash reportedly took place near the United States Air Force base in Gunsan. "The jet crashed into the waters after taking off from an air base in Gunsan, 178 kilometers south of Seoul,"  Yonhap reported referring to waters in the Yellow Sea.

South Korean and American officials did not immediately confirm the report. 

trending now

The reported incident comes months after a US F-16 jet crashed during a routine training exercise in a farming area south of Seoul. The previous crash took place in May and the pilot ejected safely and the accident caused no other casualties.

Washington is Seoul's key security ally and has stationed around 28,500 American troops in South Korea. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Nishtha Badgamia

RELATED

Gaza War Day 65: Entire generation at 'risk of radicalisation', says Qatar PM

India rejects 'secret memo' report over 'crackdown' against Khalistani terrorists

WATCH | Fukushima conspiracy revived after thousands of fish mysteriously appear in Japan