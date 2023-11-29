US military aircraft crashes off Japanese coast with eight onboard
This is a developing story. Photograph:(WION)
A US military aircraft carrying eight people has crashed near the Japanese coast.
A military aircraft, the US Osprey, carrying eight individuals, crashed on Wednesday (Nov 19) near the Japanese coast, the coastguard said as reported by AFP.
"We received information at 2:47 pm (0547 GMT) today that the US military's Osprey crashed off Yakushima Island," a spokeswoman told AFP.
"We were also notified that there were eight crew members on board," she added. "There is no further information at the moment."
(More information to follow)
(With inputs from agencies)