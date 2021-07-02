Merkel concerned about big Euro 2020 crowds

Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, said on Friday (July 2) that she was worried over UEFA decision to allow big crowds at ongoing Euro 2020 football tournament during Covid spike due to coronavirus caused by Delta variant.

"I am worried and sceptical about whether this is good," Merkel told a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson however said that he didn't plan to order reduction in crowds.

Crowd capacity at Wembley stadium will be increased to more than 60,000 fans for the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 under a pilot scheme announced last week.

Johnson also said Britain had built up a "considerable wall of immunity" against COVID-19 with its vaccination programme.

The World Health Organisation said on Thursday that crowds at Euro 2020 stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities were driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies)