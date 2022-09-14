King Charles’ staff receive redundancy notice before moving to Buckingham Palace

Several employees at Clarence House in London – the former residence of King Charles III – were given notice of their redundancies after the death of Queen Elizabeth III. Around 100 employees will end up losing their jobs as both the King and the Queen Consort will soon be moving to Buckingham Palace.

According to The Guardian, the people who receive the notification were mainly “private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team and household staff”. The message was conveyed to them during the thanksgiving service for the Queen, at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.

This came as a shock for most employees of the Clarence House as they expected that most of the workforce will shift to Birmingham Palace along with the King. “Everybody is absolutely livid, including private secretaries and the senior team. All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday, to be met with this. People were visibly shaken by it,” a source told The Guardian.

The official communication came from Sir Clive Alderton, the King’s top aide, as he said that only the “direct, close, personal support and advice” to the King and Queen Consort will retain their positions.

The staff members will be given the choice to work at other royal residences around the country and in case of any redundancies, they will also receive severance payment and recommendation letters.

“Following last week’s accession, the operations of the household of the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have ceased and as required by law, a consultation process has begun. Our staff have given long and loyal service and, while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest number of staff,” a Clarence House spokesman said.