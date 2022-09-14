Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit LIVE updates: Modi to meet Putin, Iran set to become new member

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit Photograph: Reuters
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit will be held on September 15-16 in the city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan. The SCO, which is currently the largest regional bloc in the world, has eight full-time members - India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Iran is expected to become the latest member of the bloc this year. This edition of the summit will be the first in-person one since the COVID-19 pandemic and it will also take place against the backdrop of several major global events. Indian PM Narendra Modi will meet China’s Xi Jinping for the first time since the armies of the two nations clashed at the Galwan Valley in 2020. The two armies have recently started the process of disengaging from Patrolling Point 15 in Ladakh. The other big topic that will dominate the summit is the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine which the United Nations alleged is the main reason behind the global food and cost of living crisis.
Sep 14, 2022, 12:17 PM (IST)
More inputs from WION reporter Siddhant Sibal - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will both be in the same room at the Shanghai cooperation organization or SCO summit but any structured bilateral between the sidelines is unlikely. India and Pakistan both became member of the grouping in 2017 and since then leaders of the 2 countries have been present at various meetings, including at Defence, foreign and NSA level.
Sep 14, 2022, 11:57 AM (IST)
The Shanghai cooperation organization or SCO summit in Uzbekistan's cultural capital Samarkand will be the first time both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be under the same roof since the Galwan incident, but suspense remains if they will meet. While as of now, there is no confirmation over any meeting between Indian and the Chinese leadership at the Samarkand SCO summit, any meeting will be significant given how ties have been faring, but a breakthrough looks less likely, reports WION's Siddhant Sibal.
Sep 14, 2022, 11:43 AM (IST)
While the Ukraine conflict divides the world, the west is keen on the isolation of Russia. Amidst this, Russia has increased its emphasis on ties with Asian giants like China and India. A meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi will be a shot in the arm for Russia's Putin. A picture that Moscow needs desperately as it battles the fallout from the invasion of Ukraine.
Sep 14, 2022, 11:16 AM (IST)
The Kremlin has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The statement added that the talks will mainly focus on trade and energy ties between the countries.