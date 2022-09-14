Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit LIVE updates: Modi to meet Putin, Iran set to become new member

highlights

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit will be held on September 15-16 in the city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan. The SCO, which is currently the largest regional bloc in the world, has eight full-time members - India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Iran is expected to become the latest member of the bloc this year. This edition of the summit will be the first in-person one since the COVID-19 pandemic and it will also take place against the backdrop of several major global events. Indian PM Narendra Modi will meet China’s Xi Jinping for the first time since the armies of the two nations clashed at the Galwan Valley in 2020. The two armies have recently started the process of disengaging from Patrolling Point 15 in Ladakh. The other big topic that will dominate the summit is the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine which the United Nations alleged is the main reason behind the global food and cost of living crisis.