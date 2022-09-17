'Putin is isolating himself', White House weighs in after PM Modi's message to Putin

On the same day as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and advised him that 'today's era is not of war', Washington quickly jumped in on the conversation and gave its version to Moscow.

Reportedly, when quizzed about PM Modi's statement to Putin, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House stated that Putin, through his actions was isolating himself.

"I think what you heard in Uzbekistan by both the leaders of China and in India are indicative of the fact that Mr Putin doesn't have a whole lot of sympathetic ears out there to what he's been doing in Ukraine." said Kirby.

"He (Putin) is only further isolating himself from the international community. We don't believe that now's the time to be doing any business as usual with Russia with respect to what they're doing in Ukraine.” the White House official added.

Furthermore, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that what India and China communicated to Russia reflected the concerns of the world.

“What you're hearing from China, from India, is reflective of concerns around the world about the effects of Russia's aggression on Ukraine.” said Blinken.

As reported by WION, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) 2022 at Samarkand in Uzbekistan on Friday, PM Modi held a bilateral talk with the Russian President.

At the meeting, PM Modi told his counterpart, "I know today’s era is not [an era] of war. We discussed this issue with you on phone several times, that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue touch the entire world."

Putin said that he understood India’s position as well as concerns regarding the Ukraine war and added that Russia “wants all of this to end as soon as possible."

“We want all of this to end as soon as possible. But the leadership of Ukraine has refused to engage in the negotiating process. They said that they want to achieve their objectives...on the battlefield militarily." said Putin.

(With inputs from agencies)



