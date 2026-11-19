US President Donald Trump on Thursday (November 19) opposed global regulations on artificial intelligence (AI), saying restrictions must not hamper the technology's development, even as he acknowledged the need to manage its potential risks.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' plenary session in Shenzhen, China, Trump described what he calls "super intelligence" (SI) as the biggest technological transformation since the Industrial Revolution. He said the technology could drive economic growth but must be handled carefully.

"It's super intelligence, but we have to watch it. We have to be careful. We have to cherish it," Trump said.

"It's almost completely good, but it's got some bad elements, and we have to be very careful in managing those bad elements," he added.

Trump rejects global AI restrictions

Despite acknowledging the potential risks, Trump rejected international rules that could restrict the technology's growth.

"We oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control or stifle SI, and we won't allow that to happen," he said.

Trump also praised the US economy and its leadership in AI development, claiming that Washington had created the technology and was driving its benefits worldwide.

The president has repeatedly used the term "super intelligence" instead of artificial intelligence. However, the abbreviation has not been widely adopted by other countries.

Trump open to nuclear arms deal with China, Russia

Separately, Trump said he would welcome an agreement with China and Russia to reduce their nuclear arsenals.

Speaking to Fox News ahead of his meetings with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said the US had around 4,000 nuclear weapons, compared with 3,800 in Russia and between 400 and 500 in China.

"You don't need 4,000, but it's a hard thing to do," he said.

Asked whether he would support nuclear inspections in all three countries, Trump replied: "I think it's fine."

He also defended restrictions on the export of Nvidia's advanced Blackwell chips to China but suggested that they could be eased in two or three years.

Trump claimed the US was ahead of China in artificial intelligence and said: "Whoever wins SI wins."

Describing his relationship with Xi as one based on friendship and respect, he acknowledged that both countries engage in espionage.

"We spy on China, they spy on us," he said.