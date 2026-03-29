The Israeli military is just days away from striking all the targets in Iran it considers to be “top priority,” an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said on Sunday. IDF’s international spokesperson Nadav Shoshani said the military classifies its targets into different groups. “It could be ballistic missiles, (weapons) production, nuclear command and control centres, and so on,” said Shoshani.

Within each group, there are different categories: “essential, important, and additional,” Shoshani explained.

In a few days, “we will be able to finish the job against the top priority targets in the family group of production,” he said. “(That) doesn’t mean we’re exhausting our targets … but talking about the top priority of what we marked as top priority, we will be able to achieve that within a few days.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Shoshani was reluctant to put a detailed timeline on that in case “operational conditions” changed.

IAF bombed production unit of critical missile components: IDF

The IDF said on Sunday that the Israeli Air Force bombed dozens of Iranian weapon production sites, including a facility where “critical components” for missiles were developed, during a wave of airstrikes overnight.

The site in the Tehran area, belonging to Iran’s defence ministry, is “one of only two of its kind in Iran, where the regime developed critical components for assembling and operationalising ballistic missiles intended for launch toward the State of Israel,” IDF added.

The other targets hit in the wave of strikes in Tehran included a facility where Iran manufactured engines for ballistic missiles; a weapon production and storage site; a facility where engines for drones were manufactured; and a “central site” of the Iranian military used for the development of air defence systems and the manufacturing and storage of anti-aircraft missiles, it added.

Over the weekend, the IDF struck two steel plants in Iran, including one that uses radioactive material, the UN’s nuclear watchdog said, as well as a heavy water plant in Arak, which includes key production sites for plutonium.

Shoshani said the IDF hit that heavy water plant during its offensive last June too “but intelligence identified attempts to rebuild it.”

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 1,900 people in Iran and damaged civilian infrastructure, including hundreds of medical facilities and schools, according to the Iranian Red Crescent.