/‘Welcome to Hell’: Iran’s daily issues warning to US against ground invasion

Iran’s English-language daily, the Tehran Times, carried a warning to Washington under the headline ‘Welcome To Hell’ on its front page on Saturday. The daily said that any US troops who set foot on Iranian soil in case of a ground invasion will “leave only in a coffin”. The warning comes a day after US media reported that the United States is considering the deployment of up to 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East.

The US media reports indicate that Washington is preparing for a possible ground operation inside Iran.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the extra troops would join thousands of paratroopers and Marines who have already been sent to the area and will give Trump a wider range of military options.

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An Iranian official had said that Tehran would respond to any American ground invasion by activating its Houthi allies in Yemen, who would be instructed to resume attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the additional American forces would most likely be positioned within a striking distance of Iran and Kharg Island, the vital oil-export terminal off the Iranian coast.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that Iran is engaged in peace talks with Washington and has publicly downplayed the possibility of a ground invasion, but the latest military planning reports have cast doubt over how far the conflict could expand.

Iran has already signalled that any direct American ground incursion would trigger a wider regional response.

The warning also comes at a time when the Strait of Hormuz remains choked and under severe strain, making any expansion of the conflict into the Red Sea or Iranian coastline especially significant.

Trump said on Friday that talks aimed at ending the conflict were “going very well” and announced that he was delaying a deadline he had previously set for possible further strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure.