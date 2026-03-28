/‘Bengal election crucial for national security’: Amit Shah releases ‘charge sheet’ against Bengal govt; TMC hits back

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal on Saturday by releasing a ‘charge sheet’ against it. Shah slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allowing infiltrators to enter India easily and said that the forthcoming election in Bengal is also a battle for the country’s security.

“Mamata Didi has always played the politics of the victim card. Sometimes she talks about her injury, sometimes she abuses the Election Commission. But the people of Bengal now understand Mamata Didi’s victim-card politics very well,” Shah said at a press meet in Kolkata.

The Union Home Minister alleged that during the 15-year-long rule of the TMC, Bengal became the country’s “principal corridor” for infiltration due to the Mamata government’s appeasement politics, corruption, and political violence.

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‘Bengal sole remaining route for infiltrators’

Shah said that infiltration through BJP-ruled Assam had almost come to an end, but Bengal remained the sole remaining route infiltrators were using to enter India.

“The Bengal election is important not only for Bengal but for the entire country. The security of the entire country is, in a way, linked to the Bengal election,” Shah said.

The Home Minister claimed that the Siliguri Corridor, the narrow strip connecting the Northeast to the rest of India, was being endangered due to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government’s appeasement politics.

“The TMC government has not provided land for erecting fences in bordering areas, despite several attempts to convince the state government. This is because the TMC wants to create a vote bank of infiltrators,” he alleged.

“I want to ask the people of Bengal—should those infiltrators who have been allowed to stay here be given the right to vote? I want to make it clear from the BJP’s side that we will not only remove infiltrators from the voter list, but we will also remove each and every illegal immigrant from the country,” Shah said at the press briefing.

Trinamool hits back, accuses BJP of trying to polarise people

Shortly after Shah’s allegations at the press conference, the Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of trying to polarise the people of Bengal.

TMC leaders Bratya Basu, Kirti Azad and Mahua Moitra addressed the press and hit back at the BJP, saying the charge sheet was actually against the people of Bengal.

“Shah should first answer about violence in Manipur, which has bled continuously for the past three years,” Moitra said.

TMC leaders rejected Shah’s infiltration remark and said, "The BJP rules in the Centre. It rules 15 states and most border states through which infiltration is happening. Amit Shah himself is the Union Home Minister. So what exactly has he been waiting for?”

Basu also took a dig at the Election Commission of India, asking why the ‘BJP-controlled’ body has failed to publish names of foreign nationals on the electoral rolls of the country.

West Bengal will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, and the results will be announced on May 4.