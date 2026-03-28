/Golgappa diplomacy at Bangladesh National day celebrations in Delhi

In the manicured lawns of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, diplomacy took a tangy, crispy turn on 26 March as Bangladesh celebrated its 56th Independence and National Day. Amid formal speeches and ceremonial cake-cutting, it was the humble Fuchka, Bangladesh’s fiery cousin of India’s Golgappa or Pani puri, that stole the show as Fuchka or Golgappa Diplomacy.

Senior Indian officials, including Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, joined Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah for the reception. The event signalled a reset in bilateral ties with a new government in Bangladesh under PM Tarique Rahman, and both Delhi & Dhaka sent a positive signal in ties.

Both sides emphasised shared history, particularly India’s role in Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War, and a mutual desire to deepen cooperation under Dhaka’s new government.

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Yet the standout moment was culinary. A prominent banner captured the light-hearted spirit: “फूचका में बसा हमारा दिल, टाका का प्यार दिल्ली के नाम” roughly translating to “Our hearts are filled with fuchka, Dhaka’s affection is in Delhi’s name.” Guests queued for the street-food staple: crisp semolina shells filled with spiced chickpeas and potatoes, dunked in pungent tamarind water laced with green chillies.

Diplomats and dignitaries alike rolled up their sleeves, balancing the delicate puris with practised precision before the explosive burst of flavours. MoS Singh, FS Misri & High Commissioner Hamidullah were seen together at the Golgappa stall.

In Bangladesh, Fuchka is a beloved evening snack; in India, Golgappa is a chaat icon. Serving it prominently at the high commission was a subtle nod to shared Bengali heritage and everyday connections that transcend official protocols. High Commissioner Hamidullah thanked India for its historical support, while Kirti Vardhan Singh reiterated New Delhi’s eagerness to work closely with Dhaka on trade, connectivity, and regional stability. The presence of such senior MEA figures , unusual for a standard national day reception , underscored India’s interest in stabilising relations further.