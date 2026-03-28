/PM Modi holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince, stresses freedom of navigation amid West Asia war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 28) held a telephonic conversation with Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The conversation marks the second time both leaders have spoken since the start of the war in February.

The Prime Minister reiterated "India’s condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure" and stressed "the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keep shipping lines open and secure."

Saudi Arabia's largest oil facility, the Ras Tanura Refinery, and the Yanbu Port & Refinery came under attack from Iranian missiles and drones since the start of the war in West Asia, which was triggered by a US-Israeli bombing campaign on the Islamic Republic, targeting top Iranian leadership to spark regime change.

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In retaliation, Iran launched strikes on US bases across the Gulf region and also targeted key infrastructure, including the energy infrastructure of American allies in West Asia. Tehran also effectively closed the vital Strait of Hormuz, sparking a surge in oil prices and an energy crisis across the world.

"We agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keep shipping lines open and secure," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Indian leader thanked the Crown Prince for his "continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia." Indians make up one of the largest groups of emigrants in the Kingdom, with about 2.75 million Indians living in Saudi Arabia.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and recent parliamentary reports, nearly one crore (10 million) Indians live and work across the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations.

India has ramped up its diplomatic efforts since the start of the war in West Asia and has become one of the few countries able to transit its energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, as New Delhi has routinely engaged with Tehran.

On Tuesday, PM Modi stressed the need for freedom of navigation in a phone call with Donald Trump. Both leaders spent significant time discussing the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, secure, and accessible. PM Modi emphasised that this waterway is a "global lifeline" and its closure is a threat to the economic well-being of the entire world.