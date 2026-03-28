Houthis vs Hezbollah: What sets them apart and how they fit into Iran’s axis of resistance?

Hezbollah ('Party of God'), was formed in 1982 in response to Israel’s invasion of Lebanon during the civil war. Backed by Iran, the Lebanon-based Shia group has evolved into the most powerful non-state armed force in the Middle East. It operates simultaneously as a Shiite Muslim political party and a heavily armed militia, wielding significant influence over Lebanon’s political and security landscape, a position that has often led to it being described as 'a state within a state'. Driven by its opposition to Israel and resistance to Western influence in the region, Hezbollah has long functioned as Iran’s most important regional proxy. Following the start of the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran on February 28, the group launched retaliatory strikes on Israel, further widening the conflict.

