/'Mission Impossible': Why Iran can’t sink the 100,000-ton USS Abraham Lincoln

The USS Abraham Lincoln uses multi-layered missile shields, escort destroyers, and electronic jamming to neutralise threats, making the 100,000-tonne warship nearly impossible to sink.
The carrier hosts an air wing of nearly 90 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, including F-35C stealth fighters and F/A-18E Super Hornets. These fighter jets constantly patrol the skies to intercept hostile drones and aircraft. They act as a forward shield, neutralising aerial threats hundreds of miles away.
The accompanying destroyers use the Aegis Combat System, the most advanced missile defence shield currently active. It can track and intercept hundreds of incoming cruise and ballistic missiles simultaneously. This system routinely destroys hostile projectiles long before they can reach the immediate vicinity of the carrier.
A modern American aircraft carrier never travels alone into a hostile region. The USS Abraham Lincoln is protected by a dedicated Carrier Strike Group, which currently includes three heavily armed Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. These escort warships form an impenetrable defensive ring around the main vessel.
The USS Abraham Lincoln displaces over 100,000 tonnes and measures 1,092 feet in length. Powered by two nuclear reactors, it travels at speeds exceeding 30 knots. This constant, high-speed mobility makes it incredibly difficult for enemy radars to lock onto the warship in the open ocean.
To prevent missiles from finding their target, the carrier deploys EA-18G Growler aircraft for intense electronic warfare. These planes scramble enemy communication lines and blind hostile radar systems across the region. Without a clear radar lock, incoming weapons cannot accurately hit a moving target at sea.
If a missile somehow breaches the outer defences, the carrier relies on its own Phalanx Close-In Weapon Systems. These automatic, radar-guided Gatling guns fire 20-millimetre rounds at a rate of 50 per second. They create a dense wall of metal to shred incoming threats as a last line of defence.
Even a direct hit is highly unlikely to sink this Nimitz-class behemoth. The ship is built with thick steel plating, 25 decks, and hundreds of individual watertight compartments. The crew is highly trained in damage control, sealing off flooded sections instantly to keep the vessel fully operational.