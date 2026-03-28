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'Mission Impossible': Why Iran can’t sink the 100,000-ton USS Abraham Lincoln

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 28, 2026, 19:10 IST | Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 19:10 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln uses multi-layered missile shields, escort destroyers, and electronic jamming to neutralise threats, making the 100,000-tonne warship nearly impossible to sink.

90 Advanced Combat Aircraft
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

90 Advanced Combat Aircraft

The carrier hosts an air wing of nearly 90 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, including F-35C stealth fighters and F/A-18E Super Hornets. These fighter jets constantly patrol the skies to intercept hostile drones and aircraft. They act as a forward shield, neutralising aerial threats hundreds of miles away.

100s of Tracked Threats
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

100s of Tracked Threats

The accompanying destroyers use the Aegis Combat System, the most advanced missile defence shield currently active. It can track and intercept hundreds of incoming cruise and ballistic missiles simultaneously. This system routinely destroys hostile projectiles long before they can reach the immediate vicinity of the carrier.

3 Deadly Escort Destroyers
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

3 Deadly Escort Destroyers

A modern American aircraft carrier never travels alone into a hostile region. The USS Abraham Lincoln is protected by a dedicated Carrier Strike Group, which currently includes three heavily armed Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. These escort warships form an impenetrable defensive ring around the main vessel.

100,000-Tonne Moving Fortress
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

100,000-Tonne Moving Fortress

The USS Abraham Lincoln displaces over 100,000 tonnes and measures 1,092 feet in length. Powered by two nuclear reactors, it travels at speeds exceeding 30 knots. This constant, high-speed mobility makes it incredibly difficult for enemy radars to lock onto the warship in the open ocean.

100s of Jammed Frequencies
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(Photograph: AFP)

100s of Jammed Frequencies

To prevent missiles from finding their target, the carrier deploys EA-18G Growler aircraft for intense electronic warfare. These planes scramble enemy communication lines and blind hostile radar systems across the region. Without a clear radar lock, incoming weapons cannot accurately hit a moving target at sea.

50 Rounds Per Second
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(Photograph: AI-generated)

50 Rounds Per Second

If a missile somehow breaches the outer defences, the carrier relies on its own Phalanx Close-In Weapon Systems. These automatic, radar-guided Gatling guns fire 20-millimetre rounds at a rate of 50 per second. They create a dense wall of metal to shred incoming threats as a last line of defence.

25 Heavy Armour Decks
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(Photograph: AI)

25 Heavy Armour Decks

Even a direct hit is highly unlikely to sink this Nimitz-class behemoth. The ship is built with thick steel plating, 25 decks, and hundreds of individual watertight compartments. The crew is highly trained in damage control, sealing off flooded sections instantly to keep the vessel fully operational.

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