/Watch: US Central Command shares footage of strikes on Iranian naval vessels

The US military Central Command on Saturday (March 28) released footage of its airstrikes against Iranian naval vessels amid the escalating war in West Asia. The timing of the release is significant as President Donald Trump extended the "pause" on military strikes by 10 days, until April 6, ahead of the expiry of the initial halt announced on February 21. Trump cited "talks with Iran going very well" as the reason for the extension.

Sharing the video, CENTCOM said on X, "For decades, Iranian naval vessels have threatened and harassed global shipping in regional waters, but those days are over."

Meanwhile, Iran has alleged that the United States suffered "heavy casualties" following strikes on two US Army “hideouts” in Dubai, as tensions in West Asia continue, state-run Tasnim News Agency reported.

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Quoting a spokesperson from the Central Headquarters of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya, the report stated that over 500 American troops were present at the two sites, approximately 400 at one location and 100 at the other.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly tracked these positions and launched coordinated missile and drone attacks, causing significant losses, according to the spokesperson.

The official further claimed that emergency services in Dubai remained engaged for hours, transporting injured personnel and bodies.

"Trump and the commanders of the US Army must have realised that the region could become a graveyard for American soldiers, leaving them with no option but to yield to the will of the heroic people and brave warriors of Islam," the spokesperson said.

Separately, Masoud Pezeshkian cautioned Gulf nations against supporting the US and Israel. He urged them not to permit the use of their territory for attacks on Iran if they aim to maintain peace and progress.

He emphasised that Tehran would respond firmly if its infrastructure or economic hubs were targeted.

"We have repeatedly stated that Iran does not initiate pre-emptive action, but we will respond decisively if our infrastructure or economic centres come under attack," Pezeshkian said in a post on X.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)