/Ukraine inks defence deal with Qatar, denies Iran’s strike on anti-drone systems depot in Dubai

A day after inking a deal with Saudi Arabia, Ukraine signed a defence agreement with Qatar on Saturday, which will enable the two countries to share expertise in countering missile and drone attacks. Qatar’s Ministry of Defence said the two sides discussed the security developments in the region and areas in which they could cooperate, after which an agreement was signed by Ukraine’s Chief of the Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Andriy Hnatov and the Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Mannai.

As per the agreement, Qatar and Ukraine will collaborate in defence investments and technology.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is on a whistle-stop tour of the Gulf and is offering support to Gulf states that have come under attack in the past month since the war with Iran started. Ukraine also wants more support from allies that could help support the war against Russia. It needs allies with deep pockets and capacity to back Kyiv, especially with US attention being diverted elsewhere now.

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Zelensky also accused Russia of helping Iran attack US and UK military bases in the Gulf and on Diego Garcia.

Addressing journalists, Zelensky read an intelligence report saying that Russian satellites had been spying on US military bases in the Middle East, the Diego Garcia base, and oil wells across the Gulf.

Destroyed Ukraine’s anti-drone systems depot in Dubai, claims Iran

Earlier, Iran claimed to have struck a depot in Dubai and destroyed Ukrainian counter-drone systems stored there.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country’s highest operational command unit coordinating the armed forces, said in a statement that Iran targeted a warehouse “stockpiling Ukrainian counter-drone systems” in Dubai.

In a statement published by Iranian outlets, Zolfaghari claimed that a “warehouse storing counter-drone systems belonging to Ukraine in Dubai to help the US military and where 21 Ukrainians were also on site, was targeted and destroyed in a combined operation by the Aerospace and Naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).”

Zolfaghar added that there is no information about the fate of the Ukrainian personnel present at that warehouse.

‘It’s a lie’: Kyiv denies Iran’s claim

Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, has denied the Iranian media reports of that a Ukrainian air defence depot in Dubai being destroyed.

“It’s a lie. We officially deny this report. The Iranian regime often carries out such disinformation operations and is no different from the Russians in this respect,” he said in a message to journalists.