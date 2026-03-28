/Indian Army gets Israeli Negev machine guns with 50% Indian components

The Indian Army received 2,000 Israeli Negev Light Machine Guns on Saturday (28th March) from PLR Systems, an Indo-Israeli joint venture firm. These 2,000 guns are the initial batch of 41,000 guns that are being manufactured at the facility in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India. In August 2024, India had placed an order for 41,000 Negev LMGs of the 7.62x51mm variant. Originally designed and developed by Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), the Negev LMGs are being manufactured at the Indian facility based on technology transfer under the Indian government's ‘Make-in-India’ initiative.

“We are excited about the first 2,000 Negevs being delivered, and we plan to deliver 4,000 more units this year. More than 50% of the Negev LMG is produced locally in India, including critical components such as the barrels. Together with our partners at Adani, we are steadily expanding production capacity to keep pace with growing demand,” Shuki Schwartz, CEO of Israel Weapon Industries, told WION’s Sidharth MP. He added that the Indo-Israeli joint venture PLR Systems is well-positioned to meet the full scope of the 41,000-unit order within the planned programme schedule.

Weighing about 7.95 kg, the Negev LMG can fire about 650-700 rounds per minute.

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This weapon can be fired in semi-automatic mode for accurate, fast-controlled fire in close-quarter battle (in confined spaces) and in automatic mode for maximum firepower. They are equipped with Tritium night sights, which are self-illuminating aiming devices that help low-light or nighttime operations. A wide range of optical devices and accessories can be fitted onto the standardised mounting system known as the Picatinny rail. This weapon can be mounted on helicopters, vehicles, and naval vessels for different use cases.

Queried about the other IWI products being made in India, Shuki said, IWI’s Uzi submachine guns, Masada pistols, and sniper rifles all are being made here with more than 50% indigenous components.

Israel Weapon Industries has been working with India’s security forces for over two decades, during which approximately 20,000 light machine guns, along with a broad range of assault rifles, SMGs, pistols, sniper rifles, and optical equipment, have been supplied. At present, IWI’s products and systems are in service across forces operating under the Indian Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On the benefits of manufacturing in India, Shuki said it enables us to be closer to the end users, respond quickly to their needs, and leverage local expertise and supply chains. “While our current focus is on meeting India’s requirements, we see strong potential to expand into export opportunities from India as our capabilities continue to grow.”