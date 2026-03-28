/Iran targets US vessel near Oman as West Asia war expands despite Trump’s 'pause'

The Iranian military on Saturday (March 28) claimed that it targeted a US logistics vessel near the Omani port of Salalah. The strike reportedly occurred at a "considerable distance" from the port to avoid direct violation of Omani territorial waters.

"A logistics vessel supporting the aggressive US army was targeted by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran at a considerable distance from the port of Salalah in Oman," Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for Iran's central military command, said in a statement carried by state TV.

These strikes come as the United States, Israel and Iran continue to trade missiles, bombs and threats, with the war in West Asia nearing the one-month mark. Earlier in the day, US-Israeli forces hit multiple targets in Iran; however, Iranian media said these were civilian and residential sites, not military installations.

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The war, triggered by a US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran, began on February 28, targeting multiple government, military and economic sites. It also specifically launched decapitation strikes on the Islamic Republic's leadership, aimed at sparking regime change.

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In retaliation, Iran has launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel and also targeted US bases and allies in the region. Tehran also announced the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for nearly 20 per cent of global supply, sparking a surge in energy prices, which remain above $100, and triggering an energy crisis across the world.

Meanwhile, the US President extended the timeline for strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure by 10 days to April 6. However, the situation regarding negotiations remains in flux as both sides continue to make contradictory claims and counterclaims.

Since the United States' Operation Epic Fury began on February 28, CENTCOM reported that over 120 Iranian naval vessels have been destroyed or incapacitated, primarily while still moored at their piers in Bandar Abbas and Chabahar.