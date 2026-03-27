/‘Stop attacks on civilians,’ says G7, commits to securing Strait of Hormuz

The foreign ministers of the G7 group of nations have called for an immediate cessation to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the ongoing Iran war and committed to securing the Strait of Hormuz. In a joint statement issued on the second day of the G7 meeting in France, the foreign ministers said they had underscored the importance of minimising the impact of the conflict on civilian populations, critical infrastructure, and regional partners.

“We focused on the value of diverse partnerships, coordination, and supporting initiatives, including to mitigate global economic shocks such as disruptions to economic, energy, fertilizer, and commercial supply chains, which have direct impacts on our citizens,” the ministers said.

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France’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, said the G7 remains “exceptionally committed” to minimising the impact of the war in Iran.

The group of the world’s seven largest so-called “advanced” economies called for an “immediate cessation of attacks on civilian infrastructure and civilians,” he said.

After the meeting with his counterparts in Vaux-de-Cernay, northern France, he said nothing permits the attacks, and civilians need to be clearly protected.

The foreign ministers also reiterated the need to restore safe and toll-free freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a key sticking point in the war.

Barrot added that the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio agreed to brief the EU’s Council of Foreign Affairs and to work together to find a solution to resolve the impasse in the Strait of Hormuz.

The G7 members are the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, along with the European Union.

EU energy ministers to hold video call on impact of Iran war

Meanwhile, European Union countries’ energy ministers will hold an extraordinary video call on Tuesday on the impact of the Iran war on European energy security of supply, said a spokesperson for Cyprus’ EU presidency.

Cyprus holds the EU’s rotating presidency and chairs meetings of EU countries.