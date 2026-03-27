/Seven killed, several injured as avalanche hits Zoji La Pass on Srinagar-Leh highway

At least seven people were killed and five others injured after a massive avalanche buried dozens of vehicles under snow near the Zoji La Pass on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway (NH-1) on Friday (March 27).

The incident occurred in the afternoon on the Ladakh side of the pass, specifically along the stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg. Officials said that around 12 to 15 vehicles were partially or completely buried under the snow.

Confirming the incident, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said he was personally monitoring the situation.

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Authorities launched a rescue operation immediately after the incident, and efforts are underway to clear the snow and rescue those trapped inside vehicles.

“Heard the unfortunate news of an avalanche at Zoji La. I have directed the DC and SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies, including disaster relief forces and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), have been put on high alert. I am personally monitoring the situation,” he said in a post on X.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh confirmed that seven people had died in the avalanche at Zoji La Pass.

“Saddened to learn about the tragic death of seven persons and injuries to five after an avalanche hit vehicles at Zoji La Pass. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. All required assistance is being provided to the injured,” he wrote on X.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah also expressed deep sorrow over the incident. “The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in an avalanche at Zojila Pass today. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured,” his office said in a statement.