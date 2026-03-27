/Mamata snaps up fuel shortage issue, says LPG produced in Bengal should not be sent outside

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that cooking gas produced in the state should not be diverted elsewhere in the country, citing concerns over LPG shortage reports amid supply disruptions due to the ongoing war in West Asia.

With the state assembly polls just weeks away, Mamata latched onto the issue of the fuel crisis and said the Centre must ensure that ordinary citizens do not suffer due to LPG allocations for government personnel and paramilitary forces being deployed in the state for election duty.

“Both petrol and gas cylinders are available in sufficient quantity. But gas cylinders produced in Haldia and elsewhere in the state should not be sent outside in a situation where SPs and DMs of our state have been removed (by the EC),” she said.

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“Over 10 lakh people from outside the state would be deployed here on poll duty. They will have to be given LPG connections. But that should not result in the shortage of cylinder supply to ordinary citizens,” she added.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said her government has increased the supply of kerosene through the public distribution system to support those still dependent on it, though most households have shifted to LPG.

Responding to a query on the Centre’s decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 to help oil marketing companies cope with rising global crude prices, the chief minister asked whether the benefit would be passed on to consumers.

“They increased fuel prices to alarming levels first and are now reducing duties in minuscule amounts. I want people to get that benefit,” Mamata told reporters at the Kolkata airport before boarding her flight to Andal in Burdwan district, where she is scheduled to address election rallies.

Banerjee had also issued a 10-point advisory and standard operating procedure to prevent out-of-state transfer, hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders.