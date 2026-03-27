/‘Thank You India’ on Iranian missiles during 83rd strike wave on Israel, US

Amid the ongoing war in West Asia, Iran, in a symbolic gesture, thanked several countries, including India, for their support and solidarity by writing their names on missiles launched against Israel. These strikes were carried out in retaliation for the US-Israeli bombing campaign that began on February 28.

Visuals shared by the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai on X showed Iranian military personnel using blue markers to write messages of gratitude on projectiles moments before launch towards targets in Israel and US military installations.

One of the inscriptions read, “Thank you, people of India,” a message that has since sparked intense international debate over shifting diplomatic alignments in the region.

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“Gratitude from Iran’s Aerospace Force to the people of Spain, Pakistan, India, and Germany for their support and solidarity, especially during the 83rd wave of missile response to the US and Israel,” the post stated.

These messages appeared during what has been termed the “83rd wave” of Operation True Promise 4, an extensive military campaign involving the launch of hundreds of drones and missiles from Iranian territory. Beyond India, the IRGC also inscribed notes of thanks to the people of Spain, Germany, and Pakistan.

In a separate development, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced sweeping restrictions on maritime movement, declaring that shipping linked to “allies and supporters of Israeli-American enemies” would not be permitted through any route or destination, according to Iranian state media.

However, India remains among the few countries that have successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday that four India-flagged vessels have passed through the key waterway despite Iran’s effective closure of one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.

Indians have also been at the forefront of humanitarian aid efforts for Iran, particularly from Jammu and Kashmir. In recent weeks, civilians in parts of the region have organised donation drives to support those affected by the conflict. Contributions have included cash, jewellery, and household items, with many accounts highlighting personal sacrifice.