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Secret Service agent assigned to Jill Biden accidentally shoots himself at Philadelphia airport

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Mar 27, 2026, 21:57 IST | Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 21:57 IST
Secret Service agent assigned to Jill Biden accidentally shoots himself at Philadelphia airport

Jill Biden Photograph: (Wikipedia)

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Secret Service agent accidentally shoots himself at Philadelphia airport; agent is in stable condition. No other injuries or travel disruptions reported

A US Secret Service agent assigned to former First Lady Jill Biden accidentally shot himself in the leg on Friday (March 27) morning at Philadelphia International Airport, police authorities said. The incident occurred around 8:45 am near the 1 PIA Way access point while the agent was inside an unmarked Chevrolet SUV. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is in stable condition. Authorities confirmed no other injuries and no impact on airport operations. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news. More to follow.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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