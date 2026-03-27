/Secret Service agent assigned to Jill Biden accidentally shoots himself at Philadelphia Airport

A US Secret Service agent assigned to former First Lady Jill Biden accidentally shot himself in the leg on Friday (March 27) morning at Philadelphia International Airport, police authorities said. The incident occurred around 8:45 am near the 1 PIA Way access point while the agent was inside an unmarked Chevrolet SUV. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is in stable condition. Authorities confirmed no other injuries and no impact on airport operations. The incident remains under investigation.