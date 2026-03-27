/Iran-linked hackers claim breach of FBI Director Kash Patel’s email; release documents, photos online

Hackers with alleged ties to Iran have claimed responsibility for breaching the personal email account of Kash Patel, the current director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The group, calling itself Handala Hack Team, has reportedly released images of Kash Patel along with various documents online. In a statement published on its website, the group declared that Patel had been added to its list of successfully targeted individuals. A representative from the Justice Department acknowledged the incident, noting that the leaked materials appear to be genuine.

The FBI has not issued an immediate response, and attempts to reach the hackers for comment were unsuccessful. Handala describes itself as a pro-Palestinian hacktivist collective, though Western cybersecurity analysts believe it operates as a front for Iranian state-backed cyber units.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier this month, the group also claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on Stryker, a US-based medical technology company, alleging it had erased a significant volume of data. Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the emails. However, the Gmail address cited by the hackers matches one previously associated with Kash Patel in older data leaks tracked by cybersecurity firm District 4 Labs. Samples of the leaked content reviewed appear to include both personal and professional communications spanning nearly a decade, from 2010 to 2019.