/S-400 missile system, Dhanush Guns and transport aircraft cleared by DAC in ₹2.38L crore defence boost

India’s Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved a series of major defence procurement proposals with a total estimated value of ₹2.38 lakh crore. Among the key clearances are the acquisition of the S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile system and upgrades to Su-30 aircraft engine components. The S-400 air defence system is designed to neutralise long-range aerial threats aimed at critical assets. Meanwhile, Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft will strengthen offensive capabilities by supporting coordinated air operations and delivering covert intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

Additionally, the upgrade of Su-30 aircraft engines and related components will extend their operational lifespan and ensure the Indian Air Force continues to meet its mission requirements. For the Indian Army, the council sanctioned multiple systems aimed at strengthening combat and communication capabilities. These include the Air Defence Tracked System, Armoured Piercing Tank Ammunition, High Capacity Radio Relay systems, the Dhanush artillery gun system, and a Runway Independent Aerial Surveillance System.

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The Indian Air Force is set to receive significant upgrades as well. Approvals were granted for Medium Transport Aircraft, the S-400 missile system, Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft, and the overhaul of Su-30 aero engine aggregates. The introduction of new Medium Transport Aircraft will gradually replace the ageing AN-32 and IL-76 fleets, enhancing the Air Force’s ability to meet strategic and tactical airlift demands.

In addition, the DAC cleared the procurement of Heavy Duty Air Cushion Vehicles. These platforms will support a wide range of maritime operations, including high-speed coastal patrol, reconnaissance missions, search and rescue efforts, assistance to vessels in distress, and transport of personnel and logistical supplies.