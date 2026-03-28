/India denies Elon Musk’s role in Modi-Trump phone call on West Asia war

The Indian government on Saturday (March 28, 2026) refuted the claim that billionaire Elon Musk was involved in the call between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which took place on March 24 to discuss the war with Iran. This has been four weeks into the US-Israel-Iran war, and still there are no such signs of ending the escalation, even after giving a 15-point ceasefire plan to Tehran by America.



"We have seen the story. The telephone conversation on 24 March was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump only," a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said. "As has been stated earlier, it provided the opportunity for exchange of views on the situation in West Asia," the spokesperson added.



The denial of India followed after the New York Times quoted unnamed US officials claiming that Musk participated in the phone call between the two leaders. "Elon Musk participated in a phone call on Tuesday with President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, an unusual appearance by a private citizen on a call between two heads of state during a wartime crisis," the New York Times reported.

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Donald Trump and Elon Musk reportedly had a fallout last year after the billionaire left his government role, where he had been assigned to reduce the workforce. The report added that it remains unclear why Musk was present on the call or whether he actively participated.

PM Modi describes diplomatic conversation

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the diplomatic conversation, noting that both sides emphasised the need for a Strait of Hormuz that is “open, secure, and accessible,” while reaffirming India’s position in favour of de-escalation and peace in the region.



"Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability," the PM said in his post.