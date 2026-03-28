/VP JD Vance says US will get out of Iran 'soon' and fuel prices will come down

US Vice President JD Vance has said that the United States has achieved the majority of its military objectives in the Iran war, which President Donald Trump plans to continue “for a little while longer” to ensure Iran’s government is severely hampered. Vance signalled that Washington does not intend to prolong the military engagement in Iran but admitted the short-term economic impacts of the conflict.

“The president is going to keep at it for a little while longer to ensure that once we leave, we don’t have to do this again for a very, very long time,” Vance said during an interview with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson.

Vance said the goal was to weaken Iran’s capabilities and prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon, describing it as an effort “to neuter them for a very, very long time.”

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“We need to neuter them [the Iranian government] for a very, very long time, and that’s the purpose,” he added.

Vance acknowledged that petrol prices have increased as a result of the conflict but said they would come down soon. “This is a very, very temporary reaction to what is ultimately going to be a short-term conflict.”

The US vice president said that the Trump administration’s objective is to complete its mission decisively before pulling out and stressed that President Donald Trump is not aiming for an extended deployment.

“I think the president has been very clear about this: We’re not interested in being in Iran a year down the road, two years down the road,” Vance said. “We’re taking care of business, we’re going to be out of there soon, and gas prices are going to come back down.”

The US military, on Saturday, also released visuals of strikes targeting Iranian naval assets. The United States Central Command said in a post on X, “For decades, Iranian naval vessels have threatened and harassed global shipping in regional waters, but those days are over.”