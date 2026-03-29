/'Our men are waiting for arrival of American soldiers': Iran accuses US of plotting ground attack despite diplomacy

Iran on Sunday (March 29) said the United States is secretly planning a ground attack despite publicly engaging in diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war in West Asia.

“The enemy publicly sends messages of negotiation and dialogue while secretly planning a ground attack,” Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.

“Our men are waiting for the arrival of the American soldiers on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional allies once and for all,” he added.

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These statements come as several reports, including one from The Washington Post, indicate that the Pentagon has developed detailed plans for targeted ground operations in Iran, marking a significant shift in the conflict that began on February 28. While the White House maintains that no final decision has been made, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the arrival of the USS Tripoli and thousands of American Marines in the region, suggesting a move toward "maximum optionality" for the administration.

The development comes as the war triggered by a joint US-Israeli bombing campaign in Iran spiralled into a regional conflict, prompting an energy and security crisis as it crosses the one-month mark.

Shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of global oil transits, came to a halt after Iran effectively closed it in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes that killed top leadership of the Islamic Republic, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others.

Ghalibaf described the conflict as a "major global war" that is "at its most critical state," and called for unity among Iranians.

“We are certain that we can punish the United States, make it regret attacking Iran, and firmly secure our legitimate rights,” he said.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)