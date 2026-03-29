/North Korea tests engine for missiles capable of reaching US amid global tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hailed his country’s strategic military capability as he oversaw a test of a high-thrust, solid-fuel engine for weapons, state media reported on Sunday (Mar 29). The test marks a significant step toward strengthening the country’s missile program, particularly its ability to develop weapons reportedly capable of reaching the United States mainland.

Korean Central News Agency reported that the test involved an upgraded engine built using advanced composite carbon fibre materials. The engine reportedly achieved a maximum thrust of 2,500 kilotons, an increase from earlier tests, indicating rapid technological progress. Analysts believe such improvements could support efforts to mount multiple warheads on a single missile, enhancing the chances of penetrating missile defence systems. The report did not add where or when the test took place.

In a speech at North Korea’s Parliament earlier, Kim pledged to irreversibly cement his country’s status as a nuclear power. He also accused the US of global “state terrorism and aggression.” He was most likely referring to the United States’ military operations in Iran.

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In recent years, North Korea has accelerated its missile testing program, including launches of solid-fuel ICBMs demonstrating the potential range to reach the US mainland. These weapons are considered more advanced than older liquid-fuel missiles because they can be deployed more quickly and are harder to detect before launch, increasing their survivability in a conflict scenario.

While some experts argue North Korea still faces challenges—such as ensuring warheads can survive atmospheric reentry—others argue that the assessment given the number of years the country has spent on its nuclear and missile programs.