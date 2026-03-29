/‘No Kings’ protests across the US rally against Trump with marquee event in Minnesota

Large protests started against the Trump administration’s policies in cities across the US, marking the third round of “No Kings” demonstrations, with the flagship rally being held in St. Paul, Minnesota, the site of this winter’s immigration enforcement operation in which two Americans were killed. The previous two ‘No Kings’ rallies drew crowds into the millions. Organisers said they are protesting against the policies imposed by US President Donald Trump, including the war in Iran, the rising cost of living, and federal immigration enforcement.

Organisers said millions are expected to gather across the US and around the world in a likely “single largest non-violent day of action” in American history.

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Minnesota Governor Tim Walz condemned the immigration crackdown to a roaring crowd in St. Paul, saying the people of his state “will never forget what they did here.”

“When the wannabe dictator in the White House sent his untrained, aggressive thugs to do damage to Minnesota, it was you Minnesota who stood up for your neighbours, who stood up for decency, who stood up for kindness,” he said.

“And at this moment, that we are still in, when democracy itself seems to be at risk, it was Minnesota who said; ‘not on our watch.’”

The governor then introduced Bruce Springsteen on stage to perform, who has been an ardent critic of both Trump and the immigration crackdown.

More than 3,200 marches are planned across all 50 states and several continents as protesters voice outrage over Trump’s handling of the war with Iran, rising cost of gas, and his administration’s mass deportation agenda.

“Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant. But this is America, and power belongs to the people—not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies,” said organisers.

Demonstrations will take place in nearly every major US city, including New York, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

As the day progressed, rallies started in Washington, D.C., and other cities. People held up effigies of Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other officials in the administration, calling for their ousting and arrest.

Several US states mobilised the National Guard, but organisers have maintained that the events are peaceful.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has expanded the scope of presidential power, using executive orders to dismantle parts of the federal government and deploying National Guard troops to US cities despite objections by state governors.

Earlier this year, federal immigration agents in Minneapolis shot and killed two US citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, sparking nationwide outrage and protests.

Trump allies have previously denounced the No Kings protests as “hate America rallies” and accused participants of being linked to the far-left Antifa movement.

Trump also called on the administration’s top law enforcement officials to prosecute his perceived political enemies.

The president says his actions are necessary to rebuild a country in crisis and dismisses the accusations that he is behaving like a dictator as hysterical. “They’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king,” he said in an interview with Fox News in October.

The president’s critics warn that some of the moves by his administration are unconstitutional and a threat to American democracy.

Protesters were seen holding signs against the war in Iran and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in neighbourhoods.