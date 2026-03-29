/Pakistan's Dy PM Ishaq Dar appears to fall while welcoming Egyptian FM | Video

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had an awkward moment on Sunday (March 29) after he stumbled and briefly fell while welcoming Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Islamabad. The incident took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Dar stepped forward to greet the visiting dignitary but appeared to lose his footing. He was quickly assisted by staff and security personnel present at the venue. Officials later confirmed that he was unhurt and continued with the scheduled bilateral meeting.

A video capturing the moment has surfaced online, although it could not be independently verified.

High-stakes diplomacy in Islamabad

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The minor mishap occurred amid a significant diplomatic engagement, as Pakistan hosted a quadrilateral meeting involving the foreign ministers of Egypt, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia. The talks are part of Islamabad’s broader push to position itself as a mediator in the escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

Discussions during the meeting are understood to be centred on de-escalation efforts and exploring avenues to revive dialogue between Washington and Tehran. Sources suggest that individuals involved in indirect US-Iran diplomacy may also be participating, though it remains unclear who is formally representing Iran.

There is also speculation about the possible involvement of senior US officials in the process, but no official confirmation has been issued so far. Pakistan has intensified its diplomatic outreach in recent weeks. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently held an extended conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as part of efforts to ease regional tensions.

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