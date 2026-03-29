/‘Targeted assassination’: Iran FM Araghchi slams Israel after three journalists killed in Lebanon

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday (Mar 29) slammed Israel over the killing of three journalists in Lebanon. This comes a day after three journalists, including a well-known reporter for Hezbollah’s Al Manar network, lost their lives in south Lebanon. In a statement on his official Telegram channel, Araghchi said the killings amounted to “targeted assassination" and “flagrant violation of international law”.

The Israeli military confirmed the killing of Ali Shoeib, Al Manar correspondent, accusing him of having links to Hezbollah and operating under the guise of a journalist. They alleged that he had been providing intelligence on Israeli troop positions.

In a statement, the Israeli military said that it targeted Shoeib because he “operated within the Hezbollah terrorist organization under the guise of a journalist for the Al Manar network, while operating systematically to expose the locations of IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon and along the border.”

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According to an AFP report, citing a Lebanese military source, Shoeib and Fatima Ftouni of Al Mayadeen, seen as close to the Iran-backed movement, were killed in Jezzine. Ftouni’s brother, a cameraman, was also killed. Al Mayadeen and Al Manar have confirmed the deaths of their journalists.

Lebanese authorities earlier denounced the attack as a “war crime”. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called the killings “a blatant crime that violates all the norms and treaties under which journalists enjoy international protection in wars.” Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Information Minister Paul Morcos also condemned the attack, calling it a serious breach of international humanitarian law.

According to Lebanese authorities, at least 46 rescuers and five medical staff have been killed in the war. This came after Hezbollah joined the war in West Asia, striking Israel. In retaliation, Israel launched airstrikes and sent its troops to south Lebanon.