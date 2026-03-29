/India takes charge of regional naval forum with Kochi table-top drill

Naval officers from across the Indian Ocean gathered in the southern Indian city of Kochi last week for a major table-top exercise aimed at tackling growing maritime threats. The Indian Navy hosted the IONS Maritime Exercise (IMEX) Table-Top Exercise 2026 on 27 March at the Maritime Warfare Centre in Southern Naval Command. Delegates sat around simulation screens rather than heading out to sea, working through imaginary crises in a safe but realistic setting.

Representatives from 12 nations joined the discussions: Bangladesh, France, Indonesia, Kenya, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tanzania and Timor-Leste. International officers from the ongoing IOS SAGAR programme also took part alongside Indian naval personnel.

The exercise came shortly after India took over the chairmanship of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) for 2026-2028, its first time leading the group in 16 years. Officials described the event as an important early step in India's new leadership role.

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Cdr Siddharth Chaudhary, commanding officer of Indian Navy Ship INS Sunayna, said, "bringing together an international crew requires deliberate preparation, & thoughtful execution. We have achieved, in terms of structured integration and integrated watchkeeping. Personnel from these 16 countries have different Standard Operating Procedures; the harbour training gives a common baseline."



Participants focused on non-traditional security challenges that affect the vast Indian Ocean Region. These include piracy, illegal fishing, smuggling, natural disasters and the effects of climate change on coastal communities. The Indian Ocean carries much of the world's trade and energy supplies, making stable waters vital for global economies.

In the simulated scenarios, officers practised sharing information quickly, coordinating rescue efforts and making joint decisions under pressure. Without the risks and costs of real ships at sea, teams could test different approaches and learn from each other's strengths and limitations.

The goal was not just to talk, but to check and update existing guidelines for maritime cooperation within the IONS framework. The Indian Ocean Region is home to diverse nations, from large economies to small island states. Many face similar problems but have different resources and capabilities.

Insights from IONS Maritime Exercise (IMEX) TTX 2026 2026 will help strengthen regional cooperation. As threats evolve, navies hope for a better understanding and faster coordination to keep the Indian Ocean safer for everyone who depends on it. India has emphasised that IONS is a platform for equal voices and practical solutions driven by the region itself & this week's exercise in Kochi appears to reflect that spirit of partnership.