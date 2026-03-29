/IPL 2026: Bangladesh Ministry clarifies broadcast ban is NOT lifted despite earlier reports

Bangladesh has refuted earlier reports of lifting the IPL broadcast ban, clarifying that the suspensions (imposed by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry) remain intact. The IPL 2026 got underway on Saturday (Mar 28), but there was no live telecast of the 19th edition in Bangladesh.

Following a statement issued on Saturday and reported by the local publication Daily Star, Bangladesh’s I&B Ministry issued a fresh one, saying the government order continues to stay effective; it also added that it has sought an opinion of the Ministry of Sports and Youth, with the letter sent earlier this week, and any further decision will depend on that response.

Also read | IPL 2026 broadcast back in Bangladesh as Tarique Rahman government reverses boycott decision



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Earlier in the day, several reports suggested that the Bangladesh government had lifted the suspension, citing comments on the same by the I&B minister Zahir Uddin Swapan in an interview with Deutsche Welle.



“No one applied to us to telecast the IPL. We don't want to mix politics with sport. We will look at it from a commercial perspective, and if any channel applies to telecast the IPL, we will consider it positively,” Swapan said in a chat with Deutsche Welle.



However, following these reports, the related authorities issued official clarification on the same: "The news titled 'Govt lifts ban on IPL telecast in Bangladesh' published in The Daily Star and similar reports in other media outlets regarding the withdrawal of the ban on IPL broadcast in Bangladesh have come to our attention."



“The previous government’s decision to suspend IPL telecast remains in effect. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has sent a letter seeking opinions and recommendations from the Ministry of Youth and Sports on this matter. Based on the opinion of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Information Ministry will take further steps," the statement said, as also cited by Daily Star.

