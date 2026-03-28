/IPL 2026 broadcast back in Bangladesh as Tarique Rahman government reverses boycott decision

The Bangladesh government has reversed its earlier stance and is now open to allowing the broadcast of IPL 2026, just weeks after tensions between the two countries had led to a complete suspension of the league’s telecast in the country. The announcement was confirmed by newly appointed Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan. The earlier ban had followed the exit of Mustafizur Rahman from the tournament, who had been bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 9.2 crore, but was later released following directives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

BCCI had directed the team to release Rahman in response to incidents involving the killing of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. This incident also affected relations between the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the BCCI, even leading Bangladesh to withdraw from the T20 World Cup at the time. However, relations appear to have improved recently, with officials from both cricket boards engaging more positively.

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The minister expressed that the government does not want to mix politics with sports, instead, they will look at IPL broadcasting as a business decision. He added that any TV channel that wants to show the IPL can apply, and the government will likely allow it.

"No one applied to us to telecast the IPL. We don’t want to mix politics with sport. We will look at it from a commercial perspective and if any channel applies to telecast the IPL, we will consider it positively," Swapan said.

“We will not bar anyone from telecasting it. If Star Sports wants to telecast it, they can. If any of our channels want to telecast it, we will take it positively, but we will not force anything," Swapan added.

This change comes after a phase of uncertainty during the tenure of the previous interim administration led by Professor Mohammad Younus, which had enforced the initial ban.