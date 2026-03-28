/'It is not for me to decide': Argentina manager Scaloni on Messi’s availability for FIFA World Cup

With the FIFA World Cup just over two months away, uncertainty surrounds whether football legend Lionel Messi will feature in Argentina’s title defence, with the manager Lionel Scaloni stating that the decision will depend on the veteran’s attitude and physical condition heading into the tournament. Messi participated in Argentina’s home pre-World Cup friendly against Mauritania but failed to score after coming off the bench, though his team still secured a 2-1 victory. Argentina will be competing in the FIFA World Cup from Jun 11 to Jul 19, but Messi’s participation remains the biggest uncertainty for the squad.

On being asked about Messi's participation in the WC, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said during a presser, as quoted by Goal.com, "That is more of a question for him". The 47-year-old also said that he would be doing everything possible to "make sure he is there."

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"I believe, for the sake of football, he must be there. It is not for me to decide. It is up to him, his attitude and his physical condition," he added.



The manager continued that not only the Argentina fans, but the entire football world wants to see him play the tournament. However, Messi has "earned the right to make his decision in peace."



"We are in no hurry. We know that whatever he decides, it will be the best for the team and for him," he said.

Lionel Messi is Argentina’s most successful footballer in terms of records, with 115 goals in 196 matches. In the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he finally won the trophy after losing the 2014 final to Germany.

In the upcoming tournament, Argentina have been drawn in Group J alongside Austria, Jordan and Algeria and will begin their campaign against Algeria in Kansas City on Jun 16.

Ahead of the competition, Argentina have scheduled two friendly matches, one against Mauritania, which has already been played and another against Zambia on Apr 1. The match against Zambia may mark Messi’s final appearance for Argentina on home ground.