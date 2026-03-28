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IPL 2026: Major setback for Chennai Super Kings as MS Dhoni set to miss early matches, deets inside

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 28, 2026, 10:34 IST | Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 10:49 IST
IPL 2026: Major setback for Chennai Super Kings as MS Dhoni set to miss early matches, deets inside

MS Dhoni Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on Mar 30 in Guwahati.

Former India captain MS Dhoni is set to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026 while undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain, delivering a significant setback to five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, the team confirmed on Saturday (Mar 28). The legendary wicketkeeper-batter, who has struggled with injuries in recent years, is set to miss the first four matches of IPL 2026 for the franchise. In his absence, wicketkeeping duties are likely to be taken over by either Sanju Samson or Urvil Patel.

“MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala,” CSK wrote in their statement on social media.

The 2023 champions will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Mar 30.

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About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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