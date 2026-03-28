/IPL 2026: Major setback for Chennai Super Kings as MS Dhoni set to miss early matches, deets inside

Former India captain MS Dhoni is set to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026 while undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain, delivering a significant setback to five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, the team confirmed on Saturday (Mar 28). The legendary wicketkeeper-batter, who has struggled with injuries in recent years, is set to miss the first four matches of IPL 2026 for the franchise. In his absence, wicketkeeping duties are likely to be taken over by either Sanju Samson or Urvil Patel.