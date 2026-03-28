/IPL 2026: When will Josh Hazlewood play? RCB coach Andy Flower gives update

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower has indicated that Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is close to returning to action in IPL 2026. The 35-year-old has been out of international cicket since Oct 2025, missing both the Ashes and the 2026 T20 World Cup due to injury. Cricket Australia had earlier confirmed that Hazlewood, along with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, would miss the opening phase of the season, however, Hazlewood has linked up with the RCB squad on March 26 and has begun light training sessions with the team.

Speaking at the press conference before the IPL 2026 opener, Flower said Hazlewood looks in good shape and his presence has lifted the dressing room atmosphere. However, he clarified that the pacer won’t be available for the first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the coaching staff plans to keep a close watch on his fitness as they prepare for his comeback in the tournament.

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“Hazlewood arrived yesterday and he’s looking fit. It’s great to have him back around the dressing room and involved in our meetings again. He won’t be ready for tomorrow because he’s just arrived, but we’ll monitor his fitness closely and we’re looking forward to him making his entrance into the IPL soon," said Flower.

Hazlewood previously delivered a strong campaign for RCB, taking 22 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive average of 17.55 and an economy of 8.77, including a four-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, RCB will also be without Yash Dayal this season due to personal reasons. The franchise has added Mangesh Yadav and Abhinandan Singh to their squad, while Rasikh Dar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar remain part of the pace attack.

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Flower further expressed confidence in the Indian seamers, highlighting their improvement and ability to step up when given the chance. He noted Rasikh’s progress over the past year and praised the potential shown by both Mangesh and Abhinandan.

“We’re happy with the Indian seamers in the squad. Rasikh is a better bowler than he was last year, and he’s worked very hard on his game. We’re also pleased to have recruited Mangesh and we’ve been encouraged by Abhinandan’s progress recently. All three have qualities that put them in good shape if they get their opportunities in this tournament,” the coach added.