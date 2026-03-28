/Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge following Florida rollover crash

A major controversy unfolded on Saturday (March 28) involving golf legend Tiger Woods after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a crash near his home on Jupiter Island, Florida. His Land Rover overturned on a narrow two-lane road and he was later taken into custody and held at the Martin County Jail, where his mugshot was released. Fortunately, the 50-year-old was not injured. Authorities reported that the crash occurred when his vehicle struck a truck while attempting to overtake it on a residential road, causing the SUV to flip before coming to a halt.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek stated that Woods showed signs of “impairment.” While he cleared a breathalyzer test, but declined to undergo a urine test. He was subsequently charged with driving under the influence, along with property damage and refusing to a legal test.



"They did several tests on him. Of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests," Budensiek said as quoted by ESPN.



"There were no signs of alcohol when Woods' breathalyser test was taken, and he refused to submit a urinalysis test for the presence of other drugs in his body. The sheriff said that the golfer was "cooperative, but not trying to incriminate himself. So, he was careful in what he said and did not say," he added.

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According to Budensiek, specialists trained to detect drug impairment suspected that Woods may have been under the influence of medication or another substance. However, it is important to note that no drugs/alcohol were found in Woods' SUV.



The sheriff also did not know the speed at which Wood was driving, saying that the photos "speak for themselves".

Budensiek pointed out that the area has a speed limit of 30 miles per hour and that marks at the scene suggested the vehicle traveled a significant distance before stopping.

President Donald Trump, who says that he is "close friends" with the golf legend, reacted to the news while speaking to reporters on Friday, saying, "I feel so badly. There was an accident, and that is all I know. A very close friend of mine.



"He is an amazing person, amazing man. But some difficulty," he added, according to ABC News as quoted by ESPN.