/'Find him quite bizarre at this age': Former Indian bowler unique take on Virat Kohli

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru began their Indian Premier League 2026 season on a strong note, registering a comfortable six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Much of the conversation after the match revolved around Virat Kohli’s intensity and Jacob Duffy’s effectiveness with the ball. Speaking after the game, former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin praised Kohli’s remarkable batting, highlighting that his energy remains exceptional even when the situation appears under control. He added that such moments reflect Kohli’s passion and commitment, setting an example of maintaining intensity at all times.

“I find him quite bizarre at this age. I tell him this during our chats now and then. He was batting on 40-odd, there was a partnership going on, and RCB were coasting. He ran through for the first single, stopped there, and the other batter hadn’t even reached halfway, but he was already looking for a second. That was a 57-metre boundary on the leg side, and it shows the enthusiasm he still brings to the game. He walks the talk. It’s almost like he’s putting on a show for people to see how the game should be played, play it hard and play it the way it’s meant to be played. That stood out for me with respect to what Virat did. And if this is the way RCB are going to bat, Virat just needs to bat the full 20 overs," said Ravichandran Ashwin.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ashwin also highlighted Duffy’s impact with the ball, praising his skill and game awareness for restricting the opposition on a typically high-scoring pitch.